47 Washtenaw County residents died by suicide in 2021, report says

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Washtenaw County Health Department released its suicide report on Thursday, showing a slight increase in suicides in 2021.

According to the report, 47 residents died by suicide in 2021 compared to 45 in 2020. However, it was a decrease compared to 50 reported in 2019.

"Washtenaw County has had lower suicide rates compared to Michigan and the U.S.," Shannon Phillips, Washtenaw County Health Department epidemiologist said in a press release. "Unfortunately, this gap has been narrowing in the last few years, as suicide rates in Washtenaw County seem to be increasing faster than state and national trends."

About 82% of residents who died by suicide were White and individuals under the age of 25 had the lowest rate from 2017-2021. Additionally, 81% were male, and residents over the age of 65 had the highest rate from 2018 to 2020.

Researchers advise people to look for warning signs:

Talking about wanting to die, feeling hopeless or having no purpose, feeling trapped or in unbearable pain, or being a burden to others

Looking for a way to kill oneself

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious, agitated, or recklessly

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or feeling isolated

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Displaying extreme mood swings

"Every life lost to suicide is deeply felt in our community," said Laura Bauman, Washtenaw County Health Department epidemiology program manager, in a press release. "Suicide is preventable and support is available. We encourage everyone to check in with their loved ones and have honest conversations about mental health. If you need help, please reach out to a friend, family member, or professional. Mental health support and treatment can save lives."

Washtenaw County residents can call the Community Mental Health CARES team at 734-544-3050. If you feel suicidal, call 988, text 988, or visit https://988lifeline.org/chat/ for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also text HELLO to 741741 (Crisis Text Line).