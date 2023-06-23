Washtenaw County officials push for statewide flavored tobacco ban

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners approved during its June meeting on Wednesday a resolution to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products across the state.

Initially passed by the Washtenaw County Board of Health, the measure calls on the Michigan Legislature to urgently address flavored tobacco use.

Officials said in a release they have seen an "alarming rise in use among teens and young adults" and that minority communities are disproportionately harmed by the products.

"Health equity is really critical for us here in Washtenaw County," said Chair of the Board Justin D. Hodge. "We know that tobacco use and flavored tobacco use is a health equity issue. The tobacco industry has purposefully targeted communities of color, youth and LGBTQ community through advertising, and we need to do something to address the health disparities that exist because of that."

The resolution also asks the Michigan Legislature to repeal local preemption laws, which prohibit municipalities from regulating tobacco products on the local level.

"We know that 21% of teens in Michigan have reported e-cigarette use, and a study with the FDA has shown that 40% of retailers have sold cigarettes to minors," said Hodge. "So, this is definitely something we need to take action on."

Downtown smoke shop Bongz and Thongz on East Liberty is located blocks away from the University of Michigan's campus. An employee said a ban would mean a big blow to business.

"Definitely… definitely, college-related students are our biggest sales," said employee Chloe Redmer. "If Ann Arbor or if Michigan puts a whole ban on it, I mean that's not only affecting smoke shops, that's affecting gas stations, that's affecting grocery stores that carry the stuff. It's going to take a huge hit."

According to officials, 77% of Washtenaw County residents support a ban on flavored tobacco products.

As for the next steps, Hodge said he hopes that representatives on the state level will champion the resolution in the legislature, with support from advocates and residents.