Was this week the last for 80 degree weather in Detroit?

(CBS DETROIT) - Early October has been warm, with temperatures well above average.

Detroit hit high temperatures Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the lower 80s. While those highs didn't break records, it was certainly warm with above-average temperatures. Normal highs for this time of year are in the upper 60s.

Check out the stats below:

Oct. 2 record high set in Detroit was set in 1971 at 86 degrees. Detroit's high temperature on Monday was recorded at 81 degrees.

Oct. 3 record high set in 1953 at 89 degrees. Detroit's high temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 83 degrees.

Oct. 4 record high set in 1951 at 89 degrees. Detroit's high temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 82 degrees.

In Detroit, the average date is Sept. 30 for the last 80-degree or warmer day.

The earliest date in Detroit for the last 80-degree or warmer day was March 8, 2000.

The latest date for the year that there was an 80-degree or warmer day was Nov. 1, 1950.

Last year, the last 80-degree or warmer day was on Sept. 21, when Detroit achieved a high temperature of 89 degrees. That was close to breaking the record on Sept. 21, which stands at 92 degrees set back in 1895.

The warm weather stretch has come to an end, though, as high temperatures will get chilly, dropping into the 50s for highs this weekend.

