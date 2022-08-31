Watch CBS News
Warren woman charged in car crash that killed 1, injured another

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman from Warren has been charged in a car crash that killed one woman and injured a man in Detroit.

shacuria-latrice-nicholson.jpg
Shacuria Latrice Nicholson, 20, (DOB: 12/18/2001), of Warren has been charged connection with a car crash that killed Lorena Washington, 43, and non-fatally injured a 61-year-old man, both of Detroit.   Detroit Police Department

Shacuria Latrice Nicholson, 20, has been charged in connection to a crash that killed Lorena Washington, 43, and non-fatally injured a 61-year-old man, both of Detroit.  

The incident happened at about 12:58 a.m. on Aug. 28. 

Officials say Nicholson allegedly was driving westbound on Mack Avenue, approaching Field Street, when she struck the two victims, who were crossing the street.

Medics transported the victims to a local hospital.

Washington succumbed to her injuries later that day.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Shacuria Latrice Nicholson with one count of operating while license – causing death, one count of operating while license suspended – causing serious injury, one count of moving violation – causing death, one count of moving violating – causing serious impairment, and one count of minor operating with any blood alcohol content.  

