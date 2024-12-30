Neighbor speaks out after stray bullet hits her home in deadly Warren shooting

Woman speaks out after home hit with bullets in deadly Warren shooting

Woman speaks out after home hit with bullets in deadly Warren shooting

Woman speaks out after home hit with bullets in deadly Warren shooting

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Warren police are searching for those responsible for shooting and killing two men Friday night inside a home on Michael Avenue.

Lydia Kearns said she heard several gunshots around 9:30 p.m. that night. Kearns, who lives next door, said she froze for a brief second and then warned her family.

"I was standing here cleaning my room. All the sudden I heard shots," she said. "I couldn't scream, I stood still for a minute and then went out in the hallway and yelled for my daughter and said somebody shot out the window."

Police were on the scene within minutes of the shooting, but the suspects had already fled the scene.

Kearns said when she walked back inside her room, she noticed a hole in the wall right above where she was standing.

"When I looked up, there was a hole in the wall, right above my head," Kearns said.

The stray bullet came within less than a foot of Kearns' head.

Warren police said in a news release that two men were shot inside the home. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Bullet holes can be seen in several windows of the home where the shooting took place.

Police have not released the victim's name pending family notification. No arrests have yet been made.

Meanwhile, Kearns' daughter, Heidi Bodner, said she's not sure her family can stay in their home much longer. She said she is terrified that two men were shot and killed next door, but at the same time, she said she is relieved her mother wasn't killed by a stray bullet.

"It shook us all up, it was unbelievable," Bodner said. "It's a very quiet and calm neighborhood, but after this, we're actually considering moving. This isn't just close to home, it's home."

The Warren Police Department says this is an "open and very active investigation." Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Villerot at 586-574-4817 or email the detective at dvillerot@warrenpd.org.