Warren police seize 3,500 pills, 2 kilos of fentanyl, 4 firearms and more in massive drug bust

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 23-year-old man was arrested following a massive drug bust by the Warren Police Department's Special Investigation Narcotics Unit.

On Thursday, July 13, authorities seized two kilograms of fentanyl, one kilogram of methamphetamine, about 3,500 methamphetamine pills, small amounts of cocaine and heroin, a narcotic pill press and four firearms. In addition, one of the firearms was modified with a fully automatic switch intact.

"Our SID unit actively follows up on information and tips regarding narcotics sellers in Warren and Macomb County," said Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer. "In this particular case, investigators started with one piece of information and turned it into a multi-kilo seizure. The DEA [Drug Enforcement Agency] has said that one kilogram of fentanyl can kill up to 500,000 people. This suspect is a convicted felon who was in possession of two kilograms of fentanyl and illegal firearms."

Police say they received a tip about a man possibly selling narcotics out of his home, and members of the narcotics unit began investigating.

They identified the seller and discovered he was a convicted felon who is on felony probation for multiple drug crimes out of Macomb County.

The suspect is a 23-year-old man from Roseville.

Police obtained and executed a search warrant of his home and discovered the drugs.

He was arrested and taken to the Warren Police Department Jail.

"Thanks to the efforts of the SID unit, a large amount of deadly fentanyl and illegal weapons are off the streets," Dwyer continued. "I am confident that this suspect will be facing some serious charges based on this investigation, possibly in the Federal Court System. This arrest should serve as yet another reminder that the Warren Police Department maintains a zero tolerance approach to those suspected of selling illegal drugs in the community."