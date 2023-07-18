Watch CBS News
Warren police officers defuse mental health situation, save teen's life

/ CBS Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It was a 911 call that helped save a life. 

Warren police officers rushed to 9 Mile and Van Dyke where they found a 17-year-old holding a gun to his head during a mental health crisis. 

CBS News Detroit photographer Jesse Gonzales spoke with the officers who used compassion to convince that teen to live to see another day. 

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there are resources available. You can text or call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You can also reach out to Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network's Crisis Helpline at 1-800-241-4949. Both services are available 24/7. 

First published on July 18, 2023 / 4:39 PM

