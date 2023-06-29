Warren Police Department facing another $50 million lawsuit due to alleged police brutality

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Another day and another $50 million lawsuit against the Warren Police Department.

A woman claims officers brutally beat her during an encounter back in April that was caught on camera.

Jewel Banks says that on April 2, 2023, she was waiting for her girlfriend and cousins when Warren Police approached her car, claiming they were investigating a noise complaint.

"I was confused on what was going on because I wasn't committing a crime. It wasn't like it was a traffic stop or anything. I was just resting my eyes in my vehicle in front of my family's house," Banks said.

Officers yanked Banks out of the car after she said her foot accidentally hit the gas pedal, causing the engine to rev.

It wasn't long before she ended up on the ground.

Courtesy: Jewel Banks

"They tried to break my arm," Banks said, listing the injuries she suffered. "It was two officers trying to break my arm, so it was a dislocated elbow. I have some torn ligaments in my shoulder and the concussion."

"After it happened, I had to help her remember things constantly, daily. I had to record her sleep because she's jumping in her sleep. Don't know if she's having seizures, so it's been kinda rough," Lakela Sprivey, Banks' girlfriend, said.

Banks was ready to put the incident behind her, but when video surfaced of a now-fired Warren police officer punching and beating a 19-year-old man, she decided to speak up. On Wednesday, the attorney for the 19-year-old announced their suing Warren PD for $50 million.

"That's a culture of abuse and disrespect to the community. Disrespect to the people who they're supposed to be policing and disrespect to the badge," Michael Fortner, Banks' attorney at Spectrum Legal Services, said.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer told CBS News Detroit that Banks is a wanted woman, facing five arrest warrants stemming from the April 2 incident.

"At this point in time, there's nobody that these Warren Police Officers can pull over and approach and feel like they're going to be treated in a safe, secure matter; you can't feel safe with these thugs," Fortner said.

Fortner is seeking $50 million in damages for his client, which they hope will compel a change in the department's culture.