Watch CBS News
Local News

Warren drug bust under investigation, 3 suspects arrested

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 9, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 9, 2024 04:01

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Three suspects were arrested following a narcotics drug bust, the Warren Police Department said Friday. 

The seizure included over a kilogram of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin, over a half kilogram of fentanyl, synthetic narcotics, one firearm, and a lot of money, police said. 

A 44-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, and a 48-year-old woman, all from Warren lived at the residence where the bust happened. 

The Special Investigation Division (SID) started investigating the suspects in 2023 and found out narcotics were being distributed to residents in the Tro-County area, the department said. 

The estimated street value of the narcotics is half a million dollars. 

After the investigation, investigators will submit charges to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. 

First published on February 9, 2024 / 2:29 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.