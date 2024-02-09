Warren drug bust under investigation, 3 suspects arrested

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 9, 2024

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Three suspects were arrested following a narcotics drug bust, the Warren Police Department said Friday.

The seizure included over a kilogram of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin, over a half kilogram of fentanyl, synthetic narcotics, one firearm, and a lot of money, police said.

A 44-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, and a 48-year-old woman, all from Warren lived at the residence where the bust happened.

The Special Investigation Division (SID) started investigating the suspects in 2023 and found out narcotics were being distributed to residents in the Tro-County area, the department said.

The estimated street value of the narcotics is half a million dollars.

After the investigation, investigators will submit charges to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.