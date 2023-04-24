Warren man wanted in violent assault at Cub Scout meeting turns self in, charged with assault

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man wanted in connection to a violent assault at a Cub Scout meeting at an elementary school in Warren has turned himself in Monday and was given a $250,000 bond.

Tyrone Sledge, 26, turned himself in to the Warren Police Department in the morning on Monday, April 24. The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office charged Sledge with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, a 10-year felony.

Authorities had been searching for Sledge in connection to an assault at Roose Elementary School on Tuesday, April 18.

Sledge allegedly walked into the cafeteria and approached a man who had been involved in a minor argument with one of Sledge's female relatives in the parking lot before the Cub Scout meeting. The argument was over the woman parking in a handicapped parking spot without having a permit.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Sledge allegedly told the man he was armed and threatened him before punching him in the head as the meeting was in progress.

Officials say the victim lost consciousness. Sledge then fled the scene.

After turning himself in on April 24, he was arraigned at about 1:30 p.m. and entered a plea of not guilty.

He was given a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

In addition, he must wear a GPS tether and cannot contact the victim or Roose Elementary.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on May 2.

"This case shows the positive results that happen when the community comes together to locate a suspect wanted for a violent crime," said Warren Police Commissioner Dwyer. "Thanks to the quick response of patrol officers and the input from witnesses on the scene, investigators were able to identify Sledge and obtain charges against him in less than 24 hours after the incident. There

is no doubt that the intense media coverage contributed to Sledge voluntarily turning himself into the Police Department this morning, less than 72 hours after this case received widespread media attention. I am thankful to the Prosecutor's Office and the Judge for issuing appropriate charges and a respectable bond. Due to the hard work of everybody involved, Sledge is off the street and no longer a threat to the community."