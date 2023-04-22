Mother reacts to violent Warren Cub Scout assault; Police search for suspect

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Cub Scout meeting ends in chaos, and Warren police say it all started over a parking space.

A bold incident, leaving many scratching their heads. The violent attack took place Tuesday at a meeting at Roose Elementary.

"I mean the gentleman laying unconscious in a pool of his own blood has a family, has children," one mother said.

According to police, a 47-year-old Center Line man got into an argument with a female parent in the parking lot. The argument was over the woman parking in a handicapped space without having a permit.

Police say the woman called a relative, 26-year-old Tyrone Sledge of Warren, and advised him of the parking lot argument.

"You brought a third party into the school in the middle of the cafeteria," a mother said.

The mother who would like to remain unidentified is shocked at the incident especially since this was the first meeting for the new Cub Scout pack.

"A man laid in critical condition over a parking spot," she said. "When it cost financially nothing to be nice. It's not going to break somebodies pocketbook, it's not going to make anyone go broke."

According to police, Sledge arrived in the school's cafeteria where the meeting was taking place, approached the 47-year-old man, and allegedly told him that he was armed and threatened the victim before punching him in the head and knocking him unconscious.

Though police are on the hunt for Sledge, there's hope that won't be the only arrest made in the case.

"What's going to happen to that parent that made the phone call?" the mother said. "She's an accessory to a crime so I think she should be just as guilty."

The chaotic event has the mother reflecting on just how fast things can escalate.

"They [the mother] brought somebody else into our children's school. They took it upon themselves. That man's life could've changed in the blink of an eye at the hands of that gentleman," the mother said.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office has charged Sledge with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, a 10-year felony.