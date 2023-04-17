Warren man killed in three-vehicle crash on I-696

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Warren man is dead after police say he crashed into the back of a county road truck on I-696 over the weekend.

According to Michigan State Police, the 56 year-old man was driving on westbound I-696 near Gratiot around 9 a.m. Saturday morning when he struck the rear end of a county road truck in the left lane of the roadway. The man was then struck by another vehicle as his pickup came to rest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This is an example of the worst thing that can happen when drivers can not control their vehicle when driving at excessive speeds" said F/Lt Mike Shaw, MSP PIO. "While we are lucky no one else was hurt, there is now a family missing a loved one today. Just slow down!"

No word on the conditions of the other drivers involved. The identity of the deceased victim has not been released.