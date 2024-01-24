Watch CBS News
Local News

Warren man accused of fatal hit-and-run crash bound over to circuit court

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 24, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 24, 2024 04:01

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Justin Spangle, 43, of Warren was bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court for allegedly hitting an autistic teenager with his vehicle and then driving away, the Macomb County Prosecutor announced Wednesday.

On Aug. 18, 2023, Spangle was driving his car in Roseville when he fatally struck the teenager, prosecutors said.  

Spangle is charged with driving without a license, tampering with evidence, and failure to stop at the scene of an accident. 

Spangle was granted to remove his GPS tether and is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 26, according to officials. 

First published on January 24, 2024 / 4:58 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.