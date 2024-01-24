Warren man accused of fatal hit-and-run crash bound over to circuit court
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Justin Spangle, 43, of Warren was bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court for allegedly hitting an autistic teenager with his vehicle and then driving away, the Macomb County Prosecutor announced Wednesday.
On Aug. 18, 2023, Spangle was driving his car in Roseville when he fatally struck the teenager, prosecutors said.
Spangle is charged with driving without a license, tampering with evidence, and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.
Spangle was granted to remove his GPS tether and is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 26, according to officials.
