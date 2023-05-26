Warren man charged with assaulting neighbor with metal bar

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Warren man has been charged with assaulting his neighbor with a metal bar, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office says.

Imad Shaomi, 39, was charged with assault with intent to murder. He was arraigned Thursday afternoon.

According to the prosecutor's office, on May 23, Shaomi allegedly followed his neighbor to a gas station. When the victim exited his car, Shaomi allegedly ran behind him and attacked him with a metal bar.

A $1 million cash/surety bond was set. A judge ordered Shaomi to surrender all firearms, to have no contact with the victim, the victim's residence or place of employment, no contact with the location of the incident, and to undergo a mental health assessment.

If Shaomi posts bond, he must wear a steel cuff tether.

"This senseless violence is absolutely unacceptable in Macomb County. This assault was heinous, and we will work diligently with local law enforcement to ensure that the defendant faces consequences for the alleged actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for June 6 and a preliminary exam is slated for June 13 at the 37th District Court in Warren.