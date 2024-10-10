Warren man charged with murder in fatal shooting of coworker at Detroit manufacturing plant

Trump speaking in Detroit, Walz set to visit Macomb County and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 31-year-old Warren man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a coworker at a Detroit manufacturing facility, officials said.

Johnathan Williams Detroit Police Department

Jonathan Leeavert Williams has been charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm in connection with the fatal shooting of Harmond Ulmer, 31, of Detroit, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The two men allegedly worked together at the Detroit Manufacturing Systems facility.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, officers responded to the 126000 block of Artesian St. after receiving a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Ulmer's vehicle crashed into a telephone pole.

Inside the vehicle, officers found Ulmer with several gunshot wounds. Medics arrived and pronounced Ulmer dead at the scene.

Officials say the two men allegedly got into an argument, which escalated, resulting in Williams pulling out a gun and firing multiple shots, fatally striking Ulmer.

Williams was arraigned Wednesday and remanded to jail.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 16, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 22.