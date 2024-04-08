Warren man charged in shooting, critically injuring Detroit man following party

The 2024 solar eclipse, James and Jennifer Crumbley to be sentenced on April 9 and more top stories

The 2024 solar eclipse, James and Jennifer Crumbley to be sentenced on April 9 and more top stories

The 2024 solar eclipse, James and Jennifer Crumbley to be sentenced on April 9 and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Warren man was arraigned Monday in connection with an alleged shooting at his Macomb County home following a fight with a Detroit man.

Derrick King, 37, was charged with assault with intent to murder (life felony), felony firearm (two-year mandatory felony), carrying a concealed weapon (five-year felony), prohibited person in possession of a firearm (five-year felony), felony firearm (two-year mandatory felony), prohibited person in possession of ammunition (five-year felony) and felony firearm (two-year mandatory felony).

He is also being charged as a habitual third-offender.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, King and his girlfriend were involved in an altercation at a party in Detroit on April 6. A 24-year-old Detroit man intervened and began fighting with King. King's girlfriend allegedly announced that King might have her registered gun and the three parted ways.

King and his girlfriend returned to the house that they share. Shortly after, the victim pulled in front of King's house while he was in the driveway, and the two began fighting before separating. As the victim backed up, King allegedly fired 12 rounds at the man, hitting him several times.

The victim is in critical condition at an area hospital.

King was issued a $300,000 cash/surety, no 10% bond. When he is released, King must wear a GPS tether and cannot have contact with the victim.

"The alleged twelve shots fired at an unarmed man walking away, shows a total disregard for human life. We will not tolerate this behavior in Macomb County," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

A probable cause hearing is slated for April 16, and a preliminary exam will be held on April 23.