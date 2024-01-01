Warren man arrested after police find narcotics, $5K in cash and gun during traffic stop

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 24-year-old Warren man was arrested during a New Year's Eve traffic stop after Michigan State Police found narcotics, a loaded gun and $5,000 in cash in his vehicle.

Troopers made the traffic stop on I-696 near Groesbeck Ave. around 5:05 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Roseville as part of MSP's New Year's Eve's Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) weekend. Troopers say the traffic stop was conducted because the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

MSP says the driver did not have a license and had several arrest warrants. It was also revealed that the suspect did not have a CPL, and he was a convicted felon actively on probation.

Michigan State Police

During a search of the suspect's vehicle, troopers found a loaded 9mm pistol, 22 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of cocaine, 32 ounces of promethazine, 800 grams of psilocybin, 176 varying analogue pills and $5,000 in cash.

"We are extremely proud of the work troopers and sergeants are doing to keep our community safe." MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw said in a statement. "This is why these patrols are so important, not only reducing crashes, but also locating suspects looking to harm our community."

The suspect is lodged at the Macomb County Jail pending a prosecutor review.