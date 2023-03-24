Nessel: Warrants issued after over 20 Michigan dispensary break-ins

(CBS DETROIT) - Warrants have been issued for 12 people in connection to over 20 dispensary break-ins across Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that most defendants are charged with safe breaking, a life felony; criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony; and breaking and entering a building with intent, a 10-year felony.

The string of break-ins allegedly happened in May 2022.

Officials say many of the individuals were identified by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department after they attempted to break a safe stolen from a dispensary by throwing it off the roof of a house.

Further investigation revealed 20 dispensaries had similar break-ins during that same time.

In addition, two defendants were recently arrested in a separate case in which they are accused of stealing from a dispensary in Bay County. The Bay County Prosecutor's Office is handling this separate investigation.

"This is an unfortunate example of why Congress must pass the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act," says Attorney General Dana Nessel. "Without access to traditional banking the cannabis industry is left as a ripe target for criminals. Any legal business should have fair access to our banking institutions for the security of their own business and employees as well as public safety."