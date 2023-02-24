Here's a list of warming centers open in Metro Detroit after ice storm

(CBS DETROIT) - As over 700,000 customers in Michigan are still without power following Wednesday's ice storm, several communities have opened warming centers for residents to use.

Here's a list of warming centers open across Metro Detroit for residents to escape the cold weather conditions:

Allen Park

The Allen Park Public School District has opened Bernie Elementary as a warming center. Officials say it will be open as long as power is out in the community. Individuals can go to the center to warm up and charge their devices, and power stripes will be spaced out in the school's gym and cafeteria. Residents are asked to use Door #6 to enter, which is on the train tracks side on Bennie.

Ann Arbor

Two overnight warming centers have opened in the city of Ann Arbor.

Northside Community Center located at 809 Taylor St.; open until 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24

The Ann Arbor District Library Westgate Branch, 2503 Jackson Road; open until 11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24

Officials say more nights could be added if volunteer capacity allows for it.

Detroit

The city of Detroit has the following warming centers open daily through March 31.

Cass Community Social Services – 11850 Woodrow Wilson St., Detroit, MI 48206

313-883-2277

Facilities for: Families and Single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries – Mack Warming Center, 11037 Mack Ave., Detroit, MI 48214

313-331-8990

Facilities for: Families and Single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries - Third Street Warming Center., 3535 Third Ave., Detroit, MI 48201

313-993-6703

Facilities for: Single men ONLY

Visit here for more information on contacting these centers.

Highland Park

City officials say that if residents are still without power on Friday, the Ernest T. Ford Recreation Center with be open as a warming center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

Livingston County

Here are the warming centers available in Livingston County:

Salvation Army, located at 503 Lake St., Howell, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, each week.

Brighton City Hall Board Chambers, located at 200 N. 1st St., Brighton, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

2/42 Community Church, located at 7526 Grand River, Brighton, is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Saturday, Feb. 25.

Macomb County

Officials have warming centers open in several communities throughout the county.

Until Saturday, Feb. 25, Trinity Lutheran Church Warren, located at 8150 Chapp Ave will be open as an overnight warming center. Then, from Feb. 26 through March 4, First Presbyterian Church Warren, located at 3000 Twelve Mile Road will be the overnight warming center location.

For a full list of daily warming centers located across Macomb County, visit here.

Oakland County

Here is a list of warming centers across Oakland County: