Warm temperatures return to Metro Detroit for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
(CBS DETROIT) — The storm system that brought sleet and freezing rain to Southeast Michigan has moved out.
The next system will bring rain as temperatures warm up.
After tracking travel problems leading up to the Christmas holiday with sleet and some freezing rain, highs will be near 40 degrees for Christmas through Friday. There will be a couple of flurries on Christmas Day.
By the weekend, temperatures will warm into the low 50s with rain chances returning both weekend days.
High temperatures stay mild through the new year.