Detroit police search for missing woman last seen in November

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 18, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 18, 2024 04:01

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 58-year-old woman. 

Wanda Jones was last seen on Nov. 23 in the 3800 block of Lemay.

According to Jones' daughter, she has not seen over heard from her mother since Thanksgiving and is concerned for her well-being, the department said. 

Jones suffers from medical issues, according to her daughter, police said. 

Jones is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 10 inches tall, has black hair, and brown eyes, and weighs 180 pounds. 

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5501. 

First published on January 18, 2024 / 4:15 PM EST

