Detroit man bound over for trial on false threat of terrorism charge, AG Nessel says

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Walter Purvis, 53, of Detroit, was bound over to stand trial on Tuesday in Macomb County on one count of false report or threat of terrorism, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

Purvis is charged for allegedly threatening to kill Arabs in a voicemail left for his Clinton Township-based attorney, officials say.

He made multiple calls about how he was dissatisfied with the attorney who represented him before leaving the alleged threatening voicemail, according to Nessel's office.

In the voicemail, Purvis described a grievance with Arabs coming out of his criminal case, threatening to assassinate them, Nessel said.

"Racially motivated threats of violence must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the available laws, and I will continue my advocacy with the legislature to strengthen our state's hate crimes protections," Nessel said. "Michigan residents who are victims of hate crimes should not hesitate to contact my department's Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit."

Purvis was charged as a habitual fourth offender, an offense potentially punishable by incarceration up to life or any term of years, according to the attorney general's office.

He is scheduled to appear in circuit court for an arraignment on Jan. 30.