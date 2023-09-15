Walled Lake dispensary offering half off discount to UAW amid strike

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A dispensary in Walled Lake is offering UAW members its products at half price to show support as they strike.

Greenhouse of Walled Lake will be giving a 50% discount to active UAW members on all of its products while they are striking.

In addition, they are also giving union members one free container of gummies from Wana.

The discount will last for the duration of the strike and is good for unlimited visits.

The dispensary is also selling T-shirts for $20 that say "We Support Our Local Auto Workers" on them. All revenue from the T-shirts will be given to the UAW Strike Fund.

"These are stressful times, and a tremendous number of our regular clientele are men and women who work for GM, Ford, and Stellantis," said Greenhouse of Walled Lake Owner Jerry Millen. "This is our way of supporting these folks while they are out on strike. The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is Oakland County's first fully licensed Medical and Recreational Marijuana Dispensary. Dedicated to ensuring that customers and patients receive qualified counseling and guidance when it comes to selecting the right products for them whether for a health condition, relaxation or just plain fun."

The dispensary is located at 103 East Walled Lake Drive.