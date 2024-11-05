A look at voter turnout at Metro Detroit polling locations

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The polling location at Butcher Educational Center in Warren was extremely busy for the 2020 presidential election, but that's different from what we are seeing this year.

Thanks to historic early voting numbers in Warren, Macomb County and Michigan, the line has been steady but not busy.

Voters and poll workers CBS News Detroit spoke with acknowledged the stress of the day but are excited to participate in the election.

"Go with your heart," said voter Jason Middleton. "Whatever you think is better. Easy. Right?"

Michigan voters are voicing their thoughts on Tuesday.

"All elections are important, and obviously this one is a big deal," said election chairperson Jennifer Jenkins. "Everyone is happy to be here. Good vibes all around."

Around the Butcher Educational Center in Warren, voters from three precincts cast their ballots.

This location is under watch from the civil rights division of the Department of Justice to monitor any voting rights violations. The department is tracking 86 locations nationally, including six in Michigan.

Jamarr Durhal said he wants a candidate who will keep Detroit trending in the right direction.

"This is a situation where I notice a lot more people want to vote, especially in the city since it is turning into something way better than what it was before," said Durhal. "Everybody wants to do their part, and everybody wants to be a part of something special.

Voter Breanne Neal is ready for that special something. She said she is tired of the political ads, rallies and rhetoric.

"I think the truth always lies somewhere in the middle, and I just want, more importantly, for our parents in our communities to speak for what they want for our kids in the future and speak those values," said Neal.

Jenkins said it's been a pleasant environment for voters.

"Everyone out here has been polite and respectful, and we expect nothing less," said Jenkins. "It's been a really good vibe so far today, and I expect that will continue until the polls close."

Polls close at 8 p.m. local time Tuesday.