Volunteers needed for the 2024 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Volunteers are needed for the 2024 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.

The Detroit Grand Prix Association (DGPA) is looking for about 800 community-focused volunteers to help from May 31 through the June 2 event.

Volunteers who wish to help need to pay an annual membership fee of $20 to the DGPA, according to organizers.

Organizers said the fee helps cover the organization's expenses and includes volunteer benefits.

Volunteers are needed for the following:

Circuit marshals

Information services

Guest navigators

Ticket scanners

Hospitality services

Ushers

Shuttle services

"The Detroit Grand Prix Association and its members are a vital part of our team and we would not have been able to bring the Grand Prix back to Downtown Detroit and host this amazing event every summer without their support and hard work," Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear said. "This incredible organization and its passionate volunteers selflessly contribute their time and energy to our event every year and their collective experience and enthusiasm are the driving force behind the Detroit Grand Prix. We are excited to welcome some new members to our DGPA team in 2024 and we are so grateful for the unwavering commitment and dedication off all our Grand Prix volunteers."

Detailed descriptions of each volunteer department can be found online.