Vivian's toy drive in Oakland Township exceeds donation goal

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - This season, 10-year-old Vivian Kolo of Oakland Township was ambitious.

Vivian's goal was to collect 800 toys to gift kids at Children's Hospital of Michigan this holiday, with hopes of also renting a U-Haul, which she accomplished … and then some.

Vivian collected 900 toys.

"It's crazy," Vivian said with laughter.

Pictures of Vivian's Toy Drive from 2019-2022.

This is the fifth year of Vivian's Toy Drive. She was 6 years old when she decided all on her own to collect donations to buy toys for children unable to celebrate the holidays like everyone else. Each year grows bigger.

"It makes me feel really happy to see all these toys come in from different people," Vivian said.

Vivian's mom, Sarah Kolo, says in the month Vivian has been collecting toys this season, she not only surpassed her goal but brought in nearly $1,400 in monetary donations from the public.

"I'm blown away for just how supportive everybody has been. It's a great community, and we can't thank everybody enough," Sarah stated.

A family committed to spreading holiday cheer.

"It's so fun and so heartwarming just to be able to see those smiles on kids' faces. The hospital is a really difficult place to be in general, but of course even more so during the holiday season," said Maureen Stys, Manager of Child Life and Volunteer Services at Children's Hospital of Michigan. "So, when we're able to provide things that are normal or special to kids, it really does help brighten their day and make that experience that much better," Stys said.

A community effort with a lasting impact.

"I'm feeling really happy right now and proud of myself," Vivian said.

Vivian says she's already looking forward to next year's toy drive. In the meantime, if you'd like to give back this holiday season, Children's Hospital of Michigan is always accepting donations.