VIDEO: Baby who stopped breathing saved by Warren officer during traffic stop

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Warren officer stopped a vehicle for speeding, and that stop resulted in saving a baby's life.

"Just happened to be in the right place at the right time," said Warren police officer Brendan Fraser.

At about 6:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, Officer Fraser initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Camaro for speeding in the area of 12 Mile and Schoenherr roads.

"I thought he was racing somebody, or maybe he was trying to get away from something. And then, really, now it made sense when he handed his baby over. He's headed to the hospital that's about three-quarters of a mile away," said Fraser.

When the driver stopped, he flagged Officer Fraser down and told him that his 18-month-old son was not breathing.

Police said the baby was turning blue and his eyes were rolled to the back of his head.

"We took him to the hospital and they said he had COVID. And then he just started seizing," said the child's mother.

Fraser gave the baby back blows to clear its airway.

"It was a big relief, for sure," he said. "When the child started breathing and you saw the color come back around its lips."

Officers took the child to a local hospital that was a mile from the traffic stop, and the 18-month-old was then transferred to St. John Hospital, where he recovered.

Police said in an emergency, it is best to call 911, as they can get you help quickly and safely.