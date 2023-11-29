VIDEO: Two Michigan women arrested after fight over "relationship triangle" leads to stabbing, police chase

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Battle Creek police released video footage of a police chase that happened after a fight led to stabbings over the weekend.

At about noon on Saturday, Nov. 25, officers responded to the Baymont by Wyndham hotel on Beckley Road after receiving reports of 15 people fighting in the lobby. Dispatchers told officers that some of the individuals had been stabbed.

When they arrived, the fight started to break up.

Officers tried to talk to people who were getting into a car, as they believed these individuals were involved in the fight.

They ignored the officers, and the driver backed into a patrol car with an officer inside. The officer was not injured.

The suspect vehicle drove away through a yard onto Beckley Road, and other officers attempted to stop the vehicle.

According to police, the driver continued into Leroy Township, reaching 100 mph.

Officers stopped pursuing due to safety concerns. They did not stop the vehicle and are continuing to investigate the chase.

Back at the hotel, officers learned that a 28-year-old woman had assaulted people with broken glass, but this suspect had already left the scene.

A 22-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and police discovered this person was a suspect in the incident, and she was arrested.

After the fight, at about 1:30 p.m., the 28-year-old was involved in another conflict in the 100 block of Grove Street. In this incident, a 22-year-old, different from the one who was taken to the hospital, had been stabbed with a knife.

When police arrived at the scene, the 28-year-old was already gone again.

Just after 4 p.m., the 28-year-old suspect called Calhoun County Dispatch and wanted to speak with police as she was the initial victim in the hotel fight and wanted to share her story. She was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities believe the fight started due to a relationship triangle.