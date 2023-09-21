VIDEO: Sterling Heights police, fire save 7-year-old girl who went into cardiac arrest

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Sterling Heights Police and Fire departments saved the life of a 7-year-old girl who went into cardiac arrest during an apparent asthma attack and allergic reaction on Wednesday.

Sterling Heights police responded to a report of a girl not breathing in the 5600 block of Amberwood at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers Colton Conley and Ryan Hartsmith arrived on the scene, a female bystander was performing CPR on the child, who did not have a pulse and was not breathing. Officers took over CPR and provided breaths until members of the Sterling Heights Fire Department arrived and took over care.

According to police, the child's mother told officers her daughter suffered an apparent asthma attack and went into cardiac arrest.

The girl was transported to an area hospital where she is now doing well.