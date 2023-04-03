Video shows man steal woman's purse before fleeing on foot

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for the community's help in locating a man who stole a woman's purse in an incident caught on video.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Atkinson Street in Detroit.

A video posted to Twitter by Detroit Police's 10th Precinct shows the man walking toward the woman. As he passes, he rips the woman's purse from her before fleeing into an alleyway.

If you have any information on this crime, you're asked to contact the DPD 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.