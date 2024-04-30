Video shows bear breaking into Michigan chocolate shop, stealing 50-pound bag of sugar

(CBS DETROIT) - A bear was caught on camera breaking into a northern Michigan chocolate shop and stealing a bag of sugar.

It happened at Grocer's Daughter Chocolate shop at 11590 S. Lacore St. in Empire.

While the shop was filled with chocolate, different sweet ingredients and even a five-gallon bucket of honey, the bear only took one item, a 50-pound bag of sugar.

"The bear was clearly hungry after hibernating all winter and we're grateful he only took a 50 pound bag of sugar," said the chocolate shop in a message on Facebook. "The door was indeed locked and opens into our kitchen and retail space, full of chocolate, ingredients and even a 5 gallon bucket of honey, all of which was untouched. It's a good reminder that we share our home with these wondrous creatures and we need to bear-proof to deter them and prevent more serious bear-human conflicts."

While the employees at the chocolate shop are animal lovers, they've made some changes since the break-in.

"We hope the bear stays safe and healthy! We've invested in a new steel door, dumpsters with bear-proof locks and removed all other exterior waste to deter bears," according to Grocer's Daughter Chocolate. "We're a team of animal lovers at Grocer's Daughter Chocolate so it's fun to know we live among such incredible creatures."