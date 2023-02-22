VIDEO: Police stop woman suffering mental health crisis from running into traffic on US 23
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office stopped a woman suffering a mental crisis from running into traffic on U.S. 23 Tuesday morning.
The incident happened at about 8:15 a.m. on U.S. 23 near I-96. Deputies were alerted that a car traveling northbound had fled from Ann Arbor police officers.
The sheriff's office says the driver, a 28-year-old woman from Farmington Hills, was suffering from a mental health crisis and escaped from paramedics in Ann Arbor, almost striking them with her car.
A deputy located her vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop to check on her well-being, but she kept driving northbound into Brighton Township.
According to the sheriff's office, the woman crossed the median, hit the cable guard wires, got out of her vehicle and ran into oncoming traffic.
She was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for mental health treatment.
