VIDEO: Police stop woman suffering mental health crisis from running into traffic on US 23

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office stopped a woman suffering a mental crisis from running into traffic on U.S. 23 Tuesday morning.

Stay safe out there! Here's an example of how guard wires along the highway make a difference. This morning around 8:15 a.m., our Deputies got an alert about a car traveling northbound on US-23 near I-96 that had fled from Ann Arbor Police before heading our way. The driver, a 28-year old female from Farmington Hills, was reported to be in a mental health crisis and had originally been in Ann Arbor where she had escaped Paramedics and nearly struck them with her car. One of our Deputies on patrol located the car and attempted to stop her to check on her welfare, but she fled northbound into Brighton Township. After she crossed the median and struck the cable guide wires, she fled on foot into oncoming traffic where she was taken into custody by the Deputy and Green Oak Charter Township Police Department Officers. The driver was then transported to the hospital for mental health treatment. Posted by Livingston County MI Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 21, 2023

The incident happened at about 8:15 a.m. on U.S. 23 near I-96. Deputies were alerted that a car traveling northbound had fled from Ann Arbor police officers.

The sheriff's office says the driver, a 28-year-old woman from Farmington Hills, was suffering from a mental health crisis and escaped from paramedics in Ann Arbor, almost striking them with her car.

A deputy located her vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop to check on her well-being, but she kept driving northbound into Brighton Township.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman crossed the median, hit the cable guard wires, got out of her vehicle and ran into oncoming traffic.

She was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for mental health treatment.