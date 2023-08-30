Watch CBS News
VIDEO: Detroit police seek suspect in home invasion, arson

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit police seek suspect in home invasion, arson
Detroit police seek suspect in home invasion, arson 00:12

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a home invasion and arson earlier this month. 

The incident happened at about 2:34 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at a home in the 18400 block of Ohio. 

Police say a male suspect exited a large SUV, walked to the rear of the house and forced his way inside through a patio door. 

The suspect then allegedly set the house on fire and ran away. 

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Arson Unit at 313-596-2940, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or on the Detroit Rewards TV website. 

First published on August 30, 2023 / 3:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

