VIDEO: Police capture alligator crossing street in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Kalamazoo Public Safety officers found an interesting suspect on Tuesday: an alligator crossing a neighborhood street!

SUSPECT CAUGHT! 🐊🚨 Sgt. Jackson was on patrol last night when he saw this jaw-esome creature crossing the street in Kalamazoo. This little guy was anything but an insti-gator as PSO Anderson finds out in this bodycam footage! No word yet on if he wants a position in KDPS helping us solve crimes as an Investi-gator. 🐊🔍 However for now, we have to say see ya later alligator as we work to find him a safe place to live and a new home! Posted by Kalamazoo Public Safety on Wednesday, August 24, 2022

In a press release, officials say a Kalamazoo Public Sergeant came across a small reptile believed to be an American alligator crossing Lake St near Division St in the Edison neighborhood late on Aug. 23.

Officers safely secured the alligator to prevent it from going into the sewers.

Police say they contact an animal sanctuary in Athens before turning the alligator over to animal control.

Kalamazoo Public Safety reminds residents that chapter 7 of the city ordinances covers the ownership of such exotic pets within the city limits.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.