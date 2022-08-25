VIDEO: Police capture alligator crossing street in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Kalamazoo Public Safety officers found an interesting suspect on Tuesday: an alligator crossing a neighborhood street!
In a press release, officials say a Kalamazoo Public Sergeant came across a small reptile believed to be an American alligator crossing Lake St near Division St in the Edison neighborhood late on Aug. 23.
Officers safely secured the alligator to prevent it from going into the sewers.
Police say they contact an animal sanctuary in Athens before turning the alligator over to animal control.
Kalamazoo Public Safety reminds residents that chapter 7 of the city ordinances covers the ownership of such exotic pets within the city limits.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.
