VIDEO: Northville Public Schools has school choir help announce snow day

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Northville Public Schools had some help in making Friday's snow day announcement.

SNOW DAY: FRIDAY, MARCH 10, 2023 Due to severe weather overnight and anticipated continuation into tomorrow, Northville Public Schools will be closed on Friday, March 10, 2023. Thank you NHS Chamber Choir for helping us out with the announcement! Posted by Northville Public Schools on Thursday, March 9, 2023

The Northville High School Chamber Choir sang a tune about snow days in a video posted to the Northville Public Schools Facebook page.

The school district used the video to announce that Northville Public Schools would be closed on Friday, March 10, due to the winter weather conditions.