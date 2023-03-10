VIDEO: Northville Public Schools has school choir help announce snow day
NORTHVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Northville Public Schools had some help in making Friday's snow day announcement.
The Northville High School Chamber Choir sang a tune about snow days in a video posted to the Northville Public Schools Facebook page.
The school district used the video to announce that Northville Public Schools would be closed on Friday, March 10, due to the winter weather conditions.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.