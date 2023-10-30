VIDEO: Man arrested after pointing laser at police helicopter in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 52-year-old man was arrested after he pointed a laser at Michigan State Police's Trooper 3 helicopter Saturday night.

State police say Trooper 3 was on patrol over Detroit when a suspect in a top hat and pea coat pointed a laser at them in the area of 9321 Rosa Parks Blvd, which is where The Congregation, a coffee shop and restaurant in a former church, is located.

The man continued to point the laser at the helicopter as troopers responded to the area.

Here is video of the incident from Trooper 3. pic.twitter.com/XifnjQfPVf — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) October 29, 2023

When troopers arrived, they found a man, matching the description of the suspect, pointing a green laser at the ground as he was walking on the sidewalk.

The 52-year-old Willis man was arrested and lodged at the Detroit Detention Center. The case is pending a prosecutor's review.

"It's not often we see suspects walking around in top hats, but it did make him easy to identify," said Michigan State Lt. Mike Shaw. "We can't stress enough how dangerous it is to point lasers at any aircraft. We will continue to track down those who do this in order to keep our pilots safe."