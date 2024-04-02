Woman accused of driving while intoxicated, wrong way on Metro Detroit freeway charged

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman has been charged after allegedly leading Shelby Township officers on a high-speed chase while intoxicated and traveling the wrong way on a Metro Detroit freeway, police said.

Alexandria Marie Remington, 37, of Macomb Township, has been arraigned on the charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of analogues.

At 11:56 p.m. on Monday, March 18, officers responded to M-53 after receiving a report about a wrong-way driver.

The driver, later identified as Remington, was in a Black Dodge and was allegedly driving northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic.

Several officers arrived at the scene to get the driver to stop. They also shut down the freeway to avoid any collisions with other drivers.

Dash camera video shows that Remington continued traveling on M-53 until she reached 27 Mile Road, where she stopped the vehicle.

"As officers were talking with her, they could smell the odor of intoxicants on her breath," Shelby Township police said. "Officers conducted field sobriety tests on her, and then offered her a PBT (Preliminary Breath Test)."

She refused to do the breath test and was arrested.

Remington was arraigned on March 19 and was given a $25,000 cash/surety, 10% bond.

"I am thankful for our officer's quick response to alert other drivers and shut down the freeway, helping to avoid a serious head-on crash," said Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide. "Our department will continue to have zero tolerance for drivers who choose to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs in Shelby Township."