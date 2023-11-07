Watch CBS News
VIDEO: Freighter runs aground in St. Clair River in Marine City

By Joseph Buczek

Freighter runs aground in St. Clair River in Marine City
MARINE CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A freighter carrying 20,000 tons of stone ran aground in the St. Clair River near Marine City Tuesday morning. 

The 617-foot lake freighter American Courage ran aground at about 7:21 a.m. Tuesday. According to the United States Coast Guard, no injuries or pollution have been reported. 

The reason for the freighter grounding is being investigated. The river remains open for shipping. 

"We are working closely with Grand River Navigation, our port partners, and international, federal and state entities to ensure the safety of the waterway and the quick resolution of this incident," Lt. j.g. Adeeb Ahmad, Sector Detroit's public affairs officer, said in a statement. "With no injuries or pollution reported, our plan is to refloat the American Courage and coordinate with partner services for assistance and safe navigation."

The Coast Guard is working with the freighter's owner to refloat the vessel. 

First published on November 7, 2023 / 3:36 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

