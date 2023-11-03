VIDEO: Detroit police searching for suspect after woman, 29, killed in hit-and-run

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a 29-year-old woman last month.

Suspect vehicle in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of a 29-year-old woman on Sunday, Oct. 1. Detroit Police Department

Police say the incident happened at about 1:33 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, near Grand River Avenue and Patton Street.

A 29-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a blue Ford Explorer with gray trim around the wheels. The suspect fled the scene.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2280, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.TV.