VIDEO: Detroit police searching for suspect after woman, 29, killed in hit-and-run

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a 29-year-old woman last month. 

Suspect vehicle in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of a 29-year-old woman on Sunday, Oct. 1.  Detroit Police Department

Police say the incident happened at about 1:33 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, near Grand River Avenue and Patton Street. 

A 29-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a blue Ford Explorer with gray trim around the wheels. The suspect fled the scene. 

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2280, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.TV. 

First published on November 3, 2023 / 2:47 PM EDT

