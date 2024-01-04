VIDEO: Detroit police search for suspect who stole $5K worth of items from a home

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who took $5,000 worth of items from a home last month.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23, at a home near Cadillac Boulevard and Sylvester Street.

Ring video footage shows the suspect walking up the front porch of the house, before moving the camera and then walking around the side of the house toward the backyard.

Police say the suspect took $5,000 worth of valuables from the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.