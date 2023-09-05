Watch CBS News
Local News

VIDEO: Detroit police search for 3 armed suspects who carjacked 39-year-old man

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit police search for 3 armed suspects who carjacked 39-year-old man
Detroit police search for 3 armed suspects who carjacked 39-year-old man 00:10

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for three suspects wanted in connection to the armed carjacking of a 39-year-old man last month. 

The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, at a Sunoco gas station near E. Nevada and Conant. 

Police say three armed suspects approached a 39-year-old man sitting in a gray 2012 Chrysler 300. 

The suspects took the victim's money, cell phone and car before leaving the scene. No one was injured.

The following descriptions of the suspects were released: 

  • Suspect 1- Male, late teens, early 20s, last seen wearing a black ski mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.
  • Suspect 2 - Male or female, early 20s, last seen wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants with a red stripe.
  • Suspect 3- Male, late teens or early 20s, last seen wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips can also be submitted on the Detroit Rewards TV website

First published on September 5, 2023 / 3:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.