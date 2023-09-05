VIDEO: Detroit police search for 3 armed suspects who carjacked 39-year-old man

Detroit police search for 3 armed suspects who carjacked 39-year-old man

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for three suspects wanted in connection to the armed carjacking of a 39-year-old man last month.

The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, at a Sunoco gas station near E. Nevada and Conant.

Police say three armed suspects approached a 39-year-old man sitting in a gray 2012 Chrysler 300.

The suspects took the victim's money, cell phone and car before leaving the scene. No one was injured.

The following descriptions of the suspects were released:

Suspect 1- Male, late teens, early 20s, last seen wearing a black ski mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Suspect 2 - Male or female, early 20s, last seen wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants with a red stripe.

Suspect 3- Male, late teens or early 20s, last seen wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips can also be submitted on the Detroit Rewards TV website.