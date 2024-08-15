Video shows driver flee after crashing into Detroit-area mail truck

Michigan man charged in kidnapping attempts, UAW launches Trump support group and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Video footage shows a driver crash into a mail truck in Metro Detroit before fleeing the area.

Inkster police say the vehicle was traveling westbound on Michigan Avenue near Beech Daly when it rear-ended a U.S. Postal Service mail truck.

Police are seeking assistance from the public after a suspect vehicle crashed into a USPS mail truck, causing it to flip over, before driving away. Inkster Police Department

After crashing into the mail truck, the the suspect vehicle left the scene, and continued to travel westbound on Michigan Avenue through Inkster Road.

The mail carrier was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and was injured, but is expected to be OK, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Inkster Police Department at 313-563-9850.