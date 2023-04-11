VIDEO: Dearborn police disable, recover stolen vehicle

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Dearborn police officers arrested several individuals after disabling and recovering a stolen vehicle.

The incident happened at about 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11. Police say night shift officers identified a stolen vehicle near Michigan Avenue and Charles Street.

The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away from the scene.

According to the Dearborn Police Department, officers pursued the vehicle and disabled it a short time later. The suspects ran away from the disabled vehicle, but police said several individuals involved with the incident were later arrested.

To watch video footage of police pursuing and disabling the vehicle, visit here.