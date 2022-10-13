VIDEO: Catholic Church in Lansing vandalized with pro-choice graffiti

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Diocese of Lansing released video footage of three people vandalizing the Church of the Resurrection with spray-painted pro-choice graffiti.

The incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 8, between 11:52 p.m. and 11:56 p.m.

Video footage shows the three suspects walking up to the church from the area of Jerome and Custer, spay-painting the church, and then leaving the area.

The suspects spray-painted on the doors, signage, and sidewalk of the church, and the messages included: "Restore Roe" and "Is overturning Roe worth your life or democracy?"

Police search for three suspects after the Church of the Resurrection in Lansing was graffitied with pro-choice messages. Diocese of Lansing

Police are reviewing the security footage and searching for the suspects.

According to the Diocese of Lansing, the graffiti has been power-washed.

If anyone has any information about this crime, they are urged to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.