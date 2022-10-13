Watch CBS News
Local News

VIDEO: Catholic Church in Lansing vandalized with pro-choice graffiti

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Diocese of Lansing released video footage of three people vandalizing the Church of the Resurrection with spray-painted pro-choice graffiti. 

Lansing parish releases surveillance footage of pro-abortion graffiti vandals by Diocese of Lansing on YouTube

The incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 8, between 11:52 p.m. and 11:56 p.m.

Video footage shows the three suspects walking up to the church from the area of Jerome and Custer, spay-painting the church, and then leaving the area.

The suspects spray-painted on the doors, signage, and sidewalk of the church, and the messages included: "Restore Roe" and "Is overturning Roe worth your life or democracy?"

img-1321.jpg
Police search for three suspects after the Church of the Resurrection in Lansing was graffitied with pro-choice messages. Diocese of Lansing

Police are reviewing the security footage and searching for the suspects.

According to the Diocese of Lansing, the graffiti has been power-washed.

If anyone has any information about this crime, they are urged to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 10:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.