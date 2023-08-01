Watch CBS News
Local News

VIDEO: Car crashes into Macomb County Jail

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Forecast 8-1-23
NEXT Weather Forecast 8-1-23 02:19

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman is facing charges after crashing her vehicle into the Macomb County Jail last week. 

On Friday, July 28, a 43-year-old Mount Clemens woman driving a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on Elizabeth Road, west of Groesbeck Highway. 

The vehicle went up a curb, hit a tension wire and struck a tree before driving through the Macomb County Jail's barbed wire chain-linked fence and striking the building, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver told authorities that her brakes failed. 

She was taken to a local hospital and showed no signs of being under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. She was treated for minor injuries sustained in the crash and released from the hospital. 

The driver is being with reckless driving and driving without insurance. 

First published on August 1, 2023 / 11:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.