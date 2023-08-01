VIDEO: Car crashes into Macomb County Jail

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman is facing charges after crashing her vehicle into the Macomb County Jail last week.

Vehicle crashes into Macomb County Sheriff's Office https://t.co/qWK3ykeGCd pic.twitter.com/oeGGB7o9Up — Macomb Sheriff (@MacombSheriff) July 31, 2023

On Friday, July 28, a 43-year-old Mount Clemens woman driving a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on Elizabeth Road, west of Groesbeck Highway.

The vehicle went up a curb, hit a tension wire and struck a tree before driving through the Macomb County Jail's barbed wire chain-linked fence and striking the building, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver told authorities that her brakes failed.

She was taken to a local hospital and showed no signs of being under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. She was treated for minor injuries sustained in the crash and released from the hospital.

The driver is being with reckless driving and driving without insurance.