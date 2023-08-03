Video captures 2 people jumping off boat engulfed in flames in West Grand Traverse Bay

Video captures 2 people jumping off boat engulfed in flames in Grand Traverse Bay

(CBS DETROIT) - Video captured the moment two people jumped overboard as their boat was on fire on West Grand Traverse Bay.

Officials say the two people were stuck on a 21-foot Baja boat when the flames forced them to jump near Traverse City.

A couple nearby, Nathan and Reno Greenwood, captured the escape and were able to help the people before the boat explodes.

It is unclear what caused the boat to go up in flames.

