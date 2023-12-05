VIDEO: Authorities searching for Livingston County home invasion suspect

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are seeking the public's assistance as they search for a suspect wanted for a home invasion in Green Oak Township over the weekend.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, officers responded to a residence in the area of Woodland Ridge Circle and Oakridge Circle after receiving a report of a home invasion.

At about 8:20 p.m., the suspect entered the home through a bedroom window. When the homeowner returned back home, the suspect fled out of the door located in the rear of the house.

The homeowner has video footage of the suspect inside the home. To see the video and images of the suspect, visit here.

He is described as a man with a beard, average height and was wearing a Reebok hooded sweatshirt, with dark pants and work boots.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hughes at 810-231-9626.