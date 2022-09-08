VIDEO: Ann Arbor police rescue deer stuck in backyard
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A police officer in Ann Arbor helped rescue a deer that was caught in netting in a resident's backyard.
At around 8:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, police received a call about a deer being stuck in netting in a resident's backyard.
Video footage shows that Ann Arbor Police Officer Dattolo was able to approach the deer and get it out of the netting.
Right after the deer was freed, it began to run and then got stuck again in a sawhorse.
In a Facebook post, Ann Arbor police said, "The deer eventually made a safe (but frantic) exit and was happily on its way. While he didn't stick around to say thanks, we are pretty sure that the deer is now Officer Dattolo's biggest fan."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.