VIDEO: Ann Arbor police rescue deer stuck in backyard





Oh deer! Officer Dattolo responded to a call for assistance this morning and rescued one of our four-legged residents. At around 8:25 a.m., we received a call about a deer that had become tangled in some netting and was stuck in a resident's back yard. Officer Dattolo was able to calmly approach the deer and cut it free from the sports netting...before again freeing it from a saw horse. The deer eventually made a safe (but frantic) exit and was happily on it's way. While he didn't stick around to say thanks, we are pretty sure that the deer is now Officer Dattolo's biggest fan. Check out the video below. #a2communitypolicing #deerRescue #deeryfree Posted by City of Ann Arbor - Police Department on Wednesday, September 7, 2022





