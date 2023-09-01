Watch CBS News
VIDEO: Angry cow wrangled after crashing through several fences in Livingston County

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A cow in Livingston County wasn't too happy after he was wrangled earlier this week.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says the cow had broken out of its enclosure, and then crashed through several fences. 

Joe Heaman, also known as "Roper Joe" and his 20-year-old horse Tilly stepped in to help out Livingston County Animal Control.

"Hats off to Joe for his lightning-fast response and expert skills! It was truly a sight to see as he flawlessly tracked, roped, and guided the steer back into a trailer," said the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

First published on September 1, 2023 / 1:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

