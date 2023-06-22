VIDEO: Three men charged in "takeover" robbery of Livonia pharmacy

(CBS DETROIT) - Three men have been charged in connection to a "takeover" robbery at a pharmacy in Livonia last Friday.

Dwayne Brown, 29, of Detroit, Quentin Bridges, 23, of Detroit and Alonzo White, 19, of Oak Park, have been charged with unarmed robbery and larceny in a building in connection with a robbery that happened at about 5:48 p.m. on June 16, at Ray's Pharmacy at 37672 Professional Center Drive in Livonia.

Brown was also charged with being a habitual offender, fourth offense.

Security camera footage shows the three suspects drove to the pharmacy in a stolen blue Kia Forte, stormed into the pharmacy and jumped over the counter.

An employee was assaulted, and the suspects stole cash and over a hundred bottles of prescription drugs, including and the suspects stole money and more than a hundred bottles of prescription drugs, which included fentanyl and oxycodone.

The suspects fled the pharmacy, and then a pharmacist gave authorities a description of the suspects and the car they drove off in.

Shortly after getting this description, a Livonia officer saw the suspects eastbound on I-96, east of Newburgh.

The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle did not stop and exited the freeway onto Schoolcraft Road, west of Merriman.

A pursuit continued, and the suspect vehicle ran a red light at Plymouth and Merriman and struck a 28-year-old Livonia man who was driving a 2016 Corvette and then struck a Dodge Caravan with a 41-year-old Illinois male driving with three adult passengers in the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle then hit a utility pole, and the three suspects got out of the vehicle and ran away from the scene.

They were later arrested in the area without incident.

Bridges and White were arraigned on Tuesday, June 20. Bridges was given a $500,000/10% bond, and White is being held without bond.

Brown was arraigned at a local hospital. He is being treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

He is being held without bond. Their probable cause conference is scheduled for June 9.